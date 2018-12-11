The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the Cascade Mountains as snow is (finally!) arriving in big quantities.

A winter storm brought more than a foot of snow to areas of the Cascades in 24 hours, ushering in a delayed start of ski season at local mountain passes.

The Summit at Snoqualmie said Monday it will open for limited operations Friday, with Summit West opening from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mount Baker Ski Area has said it will open on Wednesday, as heavy snow is forecast for the rest of the week.

Ski resorts postponed openings this year due to a lack of snow caused by unusually warm temperatures and lower-than-average precipitation. Crystal Mountain is open for skiing and snowboarding and will open more areas as weather allows. Stevens Pass announced it will open Wednesday. Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort in Wenatchee will open for daily operation Friday.

The National Weather Service declared a winter storm warning for the Cascade Mountains through 4 a.m. Wednesday. That means more than a foot of snow could fall in a 24-hour period.

The snow is creating hazardous driving conditions. Snow is expected in the passes all week, with some short warmer periods that may create slush, said National Weather Service meteorologist Dustin Guy. Chains were required Tuesday morning on Snoqualmie and Stevens Passes for cars without four-wheel drive. Stevens Pass could see a foot and a half of new snow in the next 24 to 36 hours, and conditions over Snoqualmie Pass are expected to deteriorate, Guy said.

⚠️ Traveling across the Cascades Tuesday – early Wednesday? Might want to think twice! ❄️ Heavy snow ❄️ will make for very difficult travel conditions. If you must go, be prepared! #wawx pic.twitter.com/TqRAQA9UiG — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 11, 2018

Drivers going through the passes are required by law to carry chains, which is enforced by Washington State Patrol. Fines for not carrying chains can reach up to $500. Even cars with four-wheel drive must carry one set of chains on roads where tire chains are required, as advisories can change and require chains on all vehicles.

State Patrol also has a list of approved alternatives to chains if needed, as well as a winter driving guide.