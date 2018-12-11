The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the Cascade Mountains as snow is (finally!) arriving in big quantities.

A winter storm brought in more than a foot of snow to areas of the Cascades in 24 hours, ushering in a delayed start of ski season at local mountain passes.

The Summit at Snoqualmie said Monday it will open for limited operations Friday, with Summit West opening from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mount Baker Ski Area has said it will open on Wednesday, as heavy snow is forecast for the rest of the week.

Ski resorts postponed openings this year due to a lack of snow caused by unusually warm temperatures and lower-than-average precipitation. Crystal Mountain is open for skiing and snowboarding and will open more areas as weather allows. Stevens Pass announced it will open Wednesday. Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort in Wenatchee will open for daily operation starting Friday.

The National Weather Service declared a winter storm warning for the Cascade Mountains, according to its website. That means more than a foot of snow could fall in a 24-hour period.

The snow is creating hazardous driving conditions. Chains were required Tuesday morning on Stevens Pass for cars without four-wheel drive. Traction tires were required for cars going over Snoqualmie Pass, with conditions expected to deteriorate. If you’re driving through the passes, remember that carrying chains is required by law and that Washington State Patrol can issue fines of up to $500 for drivers who don’t use chains.

State Patrol also has a list of approved alternatives to chains if needed.