There’s some hope to be found in the gloom of these dark December days: The winter solstice is here, which means the days will gradually get longer after Friday.

Today, on Dec. 21, the sun will rise around 7:54 a.m. and set at 4:20 p.m. in Seattle, marking the shortest day of the year. From then on, days will get longer by a matter of seconds, then minutes, until the longest day of the year in June.

While the change won’t be noticeable on a day-to-day basis, the winter solstice brings the promise that soon, you may actually see the light before and after work instead of living in perpetual darkness.

Happy Winter Solstice! Winter begins at 223 pm. Today is the shortest day of the year. Seattle will get 8 hours 25 minutes 27 seconds of daylight. Tomorrow we start adding daylight until the summer solstice when Seattle will get 15 hours 59 minutes 16 seconds of daylight. #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 21, 2018

The solstice, which marks the start of winter, is actually a single moment in the Earth’s orbit when the northern hemisphere is most inclined away from the sun. This year, that occurs at 2:23 p.m. Dec. 21.

For those who want to celebrate, there are a number of events in Seattle. Fremont Art Council is holding a winter solstice feast, complete with decorations and costumes. Those who are interested can register in advance online. Seattle Effective Altruists are holding a secular solstice celebration at The Factory Luxe in the historic Rainier Brewery building. The recommended donation for attendees is $20.

What is the best part of the #WinterSolstice? How about daylight will now start increasing for the next 6 months!

Read more about astronomical seasons here: https://t.co/rRWaknryeV pic.twitter.com/pfbiboydu5 — NWS (@NWS) December 21, 2018

Friday night is also the peak of the Ursid meteor shower, but a near-full moon and cloud cover will make for poor meteor-viewing conditions.

“For those who want to see the meteors tonight, I’d tell them good luck, but it doesn’t look so good,” said meteorologist Dana Felton with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

On the plus side, Felton said the weather in Western Washington — which has seen a smattering of rain, damaging wind and even a tornado in the last week — will be calmer this weekend. Seattle residents can expect showers this weekend and early next week.