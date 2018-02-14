Sad about missing the snow that dusted some parts of Snohomish and Whatcom counties early Wednesday morning? Don't despair yet; there could be a chance for more on Sunday.

Sad about missing the snow that dusted some parts of Snohomish and Whatcom counties early Wednesday morning? Don’t despair yet; there could be a chance for more on Sunday.

The midweek snow — which was no more than an inch in most areas — was reported in parts of Snohomish County, such as Lake Stevens, Marysville and north of Everett, as well as parts of Whatcom County away from the coast, according to Dustin Guy of the National Weather Service in Seattle.

“It was not a major event and not a widespread event,” he said.

But for those who might be disappointed, Guy said there is a potential for more snow in the lowlands of the Seattle region on Sunday.

“We have a pretty strong system coming through our area Friday into Saturday that’s a precursor to some colder air,” he said.

As the strong system leaves us and heads southwest, a smaller system could come through, dragging some “decent cold air out of the interior of British Columbia” with it on Sunday, Guy said.

That sets the stage for colder weather in the early part of next week that could bring overnight lows in the 20s and 30s and highs in the 40s on Monday and Tuesday, Guy said,

The question of whether we’ll actually get snow — or just colder weather — will depend, in part, on how much moisture is left from the larger system, Guy said.

Sunday, however, is still four days away and the outcome is “far from certain,” he said.

“The potential is there,” he said, “but I wouldn’t start making lowland snow plans yet.”