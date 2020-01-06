If this past weekend’s mountain snow has you dreaming of a winter wonderland closer to home, you might want to temper your expectations — at least for now.

It is the right time of year for cold air to build up in the interior of British Columbia, which can bode well for worshippers of the white stuff. But it’s too early to say with certainty whether snow will come to the lowlands this week, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

The forecast does include more snow in the mountains. Chains were required on Snoqualmie Pass on Sunday night, and drivers were warned to be careful if traveling across the state. But by Monday afternoon, that snow will have turned to rain and elevated daytime temperatures will raise the snow level in the mountains, said weather service meteorologist Mike McFarland.

That increases the chances of minor flooding at some of the area’s rivers that are fed from melt off the Cascade and Olympic mountains, he said.

Minor flooding is forecast Tuesday afternoon for the Nooksack River at the Saxon Bridge, the Samish River in Skagit County, the Stillaguamish River in Arlington and the Skokomish River in Mason County, McFarland said.

Whether the cold and precipitation will stick around in the right combination to bring snow to the lowlands — as the weather apps on many people’s phones seem to promise — is questionable, he said.

“It’s a little too early to get excited if you are a snow lover,” McFarland said. “Sometimes, the models will promise more than they can deliver. I would say we may be flirting with lower slow levels, but ‘flirting’ is the right word.”