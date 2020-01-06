If this past weekend’s mountain snow has you dreaming of a winter wonderland closer to home, you might want to temper your expectations — at least for now.

It is the right time of year for cold air to build up in the interior of British Columbia, which can bode well for worshipers of the white stuff. But it’s too early to say with certainty whether snow will come to the lowlands this week, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

The forecast does include more snow in the mountains. Stevens Pass closed Monday afternoon after about a dozen trees fell in heavy snow , and drivers were warned to be careful if traveling across the state. That snow turned to rain over Snoqualmie Pass on Monday afternoon, which should last through Tuesday, but more snow is expected over Stevens Pass this week.

Elevated daytime temperatures and rain in some areas will increase the chances of minor flooding at some of the area’s rivers that are fed from melt off the Cascade and Olympic mountains, said weather service meteorologist Mike McFarland.

The Snoqualmie and Tolt rivers were under flood warnings Monday, with minor to moderate flooding expected in low-lying areas along the rivers, according to King County’s Flood Warning Center.

Heavy rain thru TUE evng will bring possibility of river #flooding to most of W WA & increasing threat of #landslides. Monitor latest river forecasts from NWS Seattle (https://t.co/dILwoi0LyX), & never drive thru flooded roadways. Turn around, don’t drown! #WAwx pic.twitter.com/0ogGD8o2az — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 7, 2020

Minor flooding is forecast through Tuesday night for the Nooksack River at the Saxon Bridge, the Samish River in Skagit County, the Stillaguamish River in Arlington and the Skokomish River in Mason County, McFarland said.

The weather service is warning that heavy rainfall through Tuesday also poses an increased threat of landslides in Western Washington.

Whether the cold and precipitation will stick around in the right combination to bring snow to the lowlands — as the weather apps on many people’s phones seem to promise — is questionable, McFarland said.

“It’s a little too early to get excited if you are a snow lover,” McFarland said. “Sometimes, the models will promise more than they can deliver. I would say we may be flirting with lower snow levels, but ‘flirting’ is the right word.”

Colder Weather Pattern Ahead | Below normal temperatures are expected late this weekend through next week. There is still uncertainty as to how cold the air mass will be and the timing of cold air with respect to moisture. Monitor the forecasts through the week. [@NWSCPC Graphic] pic.twitter.com/CeAcm1Qni7 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 7, 2020

Seattle Times reporter Asia Fields contributed to this report.