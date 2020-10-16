The Puget Sound region is likely to have a La Niña winter this year, meaning it will be a colder and wetter season than usual, according to a new report.

What does “wetter” mean when you’re talking about Seattle, anyway? Well, it doesn’t necessarily mean we’ll see a lot of snow.

The long-term forecast just released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts broad trends for the region, rather than foretelling specific weather in specific regions.

“Climate predictions have very little skill in forecasting particular events,” said Justin Pullin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle. “It’s just a basic average outlook of the kind of conditions we can expect.”

That doesn’t mean, though, the report didn’t unleash winter wishes from folks on social media. In an informal poll the weather service posted on Twitter, 56% of respondents indicated they want “all the snow.”

In the short term, this weekend is looking wet, with two weak weather systems expected to move into the Puget Sound area over the next three days, Pullin said.

Friday afternoon brings rain showers and gusts of 25 to 35 mph winds.

“It could cause a few power outages, but nothing like a few days ago,” Pullin said.

We get a respite on Saturday before another possible round of light rain on Sunday.