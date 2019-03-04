Below-average temperatures are expected to last through this week and next. On the bright side, the sun will stick around for a few more days.

Winter just doesn’t want to let go.

Temperatures dropped into the 20s between Sunday night and Monday morning across much of the Puget Sound region, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle. In some areas, such as Olympia, overnight lows dipped into the teens.

Combine that with winds of 15 mph in some places, and it makes for a pretty chilly morning, meteorologist Jacob DeFlitch said.

“With the wind kicking in and a wind chill of 22 degrees, it feels colder depending on where you are,” he said.

DeFlitch said below-average temperatures with highs in the mid-40s and lows in the 30s are likely to last through this week and into next.

Our stretch of mostly sunny weather, however, will continue through Wednesday, when an approaching weather system is forecast to creep into the region. That could bring spotty precipitation and even a chance of snowflakes and flurries, especially at elevations above 500 feet, DeFlitch said.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected in the lowlands, he said.

DeFlitch said the impending system looks like it will linger until Friday, but the weekend is expected to dry out and warm slightly during the days, when temperatures in the upper 40s are possible.

Spring will come eventually, he said. It’s just looking like it will take its own sweet time.