A series of systems brewing off the coast will deliver stormy conditions to Western Washington through the rest of the week.

The first system will make for a windy Wednesday, marching into the region by midafternoon with winds blowing east from the coast through the Cascade foothills, according to the National Weather Service.

A breezy day is expected Wednesday as a strong surface low moves northward along the coast. With high pressure to our east this will lead to gusty offshore flow into Wed. afternoon. We have issued a Wind Advisory for the Washington Coast and Cascade Foothills. 🌬️#WAwx pic.twitter.com/SC7vwqugfc — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 3, 2023

The weather service issued a wind advisory for 30-40 mph winds and gusts up to 55 mph from 4 p.m. Wednesday through 4 a.m. Thursday for areas along the Strait of Juan de Fuca and east Puget Sound lowlands.

The same easterly wind will blow through areas along the coast.

Gale warnings are in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday through 4 a.m. Thursday for areas along the coast from Ocean Shores to Forks and the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

Along the Interstate 5 corridor, conditions will be calmer, with 15-25 mph winds and gusts up to 35 mph as Wednesday evening arrives. Gusts are expected to peak to 40 mph through Wednesday night in the Seattle area, according to NWS.

Temperatures will hover in the mid-40s Wednesday.

Power outages and downed tree limbs are possible through Thursday morning, when winds are expected to subside.

A second system will push inland late Thursday into Friday, bringing more of the same windy conditions and an increased chance of rain.

“Winds on Thursday are going to remain elevated across the area but gradually start to ease going into Friday,” said Samantha Borth, a meteorologist with the weather service, “but you might see some breezy southerly winds, at least for a little bit early Friday morning.”

Seas will be stormy along the coast with swells near 17-19 feet and possible 20-foot waves as the system slides over the Pacific, according to the weather service.

Highs for the majority of the Seattle area will climb a few degrees from Wednesday and top out in the upper 40s to low 50s.

As winds blow through the region starting midweek, rain will be widespread and light through Friday, with “more of a heavier rainfall west of the Sound,” Borth said.

If you’re traveling through the Cascades, expect easterly winds and light snow to make for slick roads this week.

“Snow levels are going to be below pass level. What we’re looking at is not too significant by any means, maybe 1 or 2 inches of snow through Thursday, and then some additional light accumulation Thursday to Friday,” Borth said.

Another system will move into the region Friday into Saturday, bringing more rain and wind into Western Washington.