A windstorm with gusts of up to 50 mph across the Puget Sound region Monday morning was expected to ease by midday, but forecasters expect a new system by Tuesday.

The National Weather Service also expects more of the icy rain that already closed the state’s mountain passes to frustrated holiday travelers in recent days. Stevens Pass remained closed Monday morning, while Snoqualmie Pass reopened Sunday.

Monday’s windstorm was already weakening by 8:30 a.m. as the cold front moved east into the Cascade foothills, said Trent Davis, NWS-Seattle meteorologist. A wind advisory is in effect until 11 a.m., after which forecasters expect “things to wind down a little bit,” Davis said.

Although there were reports of scattered power outages Monday morning, by 8 a.m. many of the outages appeared to have been resolved.

But a new system is expect to hit the region Tuesday morning, one of a series of fronts moving in off the Pacific Ocean, Davis said. The strongest winds are expected to be mainly on the coast.

The same weather system could bring more icy rain to higher elevations as moist ocean air mixes with colder air coming in from the east, Davis said.

“If you’re planning to go through the passes, there could be … icy conditions,” Davis said. “Thankfully, it’s mostly just on the passes themselves, not really even in the foothills leading up to them.”

The current winter weather advisory for Stevens and Snoqualmie passes ends at 11 a.m.

An ice storm warning for Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley remains in effect through 4 p.m. Tuesday.