At least 50,000 Puget Sound area residents were still without power Monday morning after winds gusts of up to 50 mph rolled through the region — and more wind was expected Tuesday.

At higher elevations, the National Weather Service also expects more of the icy rain that already closed the state’s mountain passes to frustrated holiday travelers in recent days. Stevens Pass remained closed Monday morning, while Snoqualmie Pass reopened Sunday.

Monday’s windstorm was already weakening by 8:30 a.m. as the cold front moved east into the Cascade foothills, said Trent Davis, NWS-Seattle meteorologist. A wind advisory is in effect until 11 a.m., after which forecasters expect “things to wind down a little bit,” Davis said.

Although utility crews had restored power to many affected customers, Puget Sound Energy was still reporting 319 active outages affecting nearly 49,850 customers as of 10 a.m. Affected areas included communities in King, Pierce and Kitsap counties, according to the utility’s online map.

A new system is expect to hit the region Tuesday morning, one of a series of fronts moving in off the Pacific Ocean, Davis said. The strongest winds are expected to be mainly on the coast.

The same weather system could bring more icy rain to higher elevations as moist ocean air mixes with colder air coming in from the east, Davis said.

Advertising

“If you’re planning to go through the passes, there could be … icy conditions,” Davis said. “Thankfully, it’s mostly just on the passes themselves, not really even in the foothills leading up to them.”

The current winter weather advisory for Stevens and Snoqualmie passes ends at 11 a.m.

An ice storm warning for Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley remains in effect through 4 p.m. Tuesday.