Go ahead. Breathe a sigh of relief. Or, just breathe — in and out.

With rainfall and winds moving through the Seattle area Friday morning, the wildfire smoke that has clouded air for the past few weeks will begin to subside.

Winds coming from the Pacific Ocean are pushing smoke eastward, doing most of the work to clear the air, said Carly Kovacik, a National Weather Service meteorologist. Most of the air-quality improvement came overnight into Friday, with rain acting as a final alleviator.

While we celebrate the drastically improved air quality, officials urge caution: Oil buildup can make road conditions slick, particularly during the first rain after a long dry stretch. Motorists should drive slowly, especially as they re-acclimate to driving in rain, and look out for fallen debris in some areas.

Advertising

🌧️💦☔ RAIN RETURNS

The long dry spell is about over. While this rain will be mainly beneficial for the area there are 2 main concerns:

– Burn scar debris flows (see previous thread)

– Challenging commutes, particularly with oil build-up during dry weather#wawx pic.twitter.com/y90r4B7diF — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 20, 2022

“It’s going to be a pretty drastic change,” said Kirby Cook, also an NWS meteorologist. “People may have forgotten how to drive on wet, rainy roads. Burn scars associated with the fires become a challenge when we have rain.“

Rain and wind could also bring landslides and knock down trees near homes, trails and roads, state climatologist Nicholas Bond previously told The Seattle Times.

Fallen leaves may have clogged drains and gutters, so people should clear out any clogging to prevent flooding, said Gary Schneider, another meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

This week, according to some measures, Seattle ranked first among the most polluted cities and worst in air quality. Portland and Vancouver, B.C. also often ranked in the 10 major cities with the worst air quality, according to IQAir, a Swiss air-quality technology company that also operates a real-time air-quality information platform.

Most of the fire areas will see rain by Friday afternoon, with water expected to extinguish many of the flames over the following days. About 1 inch of precipitation is expected to fall in the Seattle area by Monday, Schneider said. About 2 inches are expected along the Washington coast and about 3 inches in the mountains.