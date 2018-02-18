Once the winds subside and the bridge is inspected, it can be reopened, the Washington State Department of Transportation said in a news release.

High wind and waves pushed the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to close the westbound I-90 floating bridge Sunday at about 2:30 p.m., according to an agency news release. Eastbound lanes on the bridge remain open to traffic.

Drivers traveling westbound on I-90 must exit at Island Crest Way on Mercer Island, WSDOT said. The closure prevents damage to the bridge in high winds, WSDOT said.

Once the weather has subsided, the bridge will be inspected and then reopened to traffic. WSDOT did not have an estimated reopening time.