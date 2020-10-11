It is October, so this much isn’t a surprise: The rain that swept through Seattle this weekend is going to stick around for a few days and the weather might not dry out until late next week.

The showers drifting east from the Pacific were expected to dump another inch of rain on the Seattle area Sunday, forecasters said, with wind gusting up to 30 mph and more to the south.

“There’s nothing exceptional about the amount we’ve seen so far,” Maddie Kristell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle, said of the rainfall. “It’s pretty standard for the time of year.”

The rain should taper off by Monday and pick back up Tuesday. “Just more garden-variety rain,” Kristell said. “It’s hard to say whether we’ll see significant drying by late next week,” but she expects that Thursday could be mostly dry.

The National Weather Service isn’t predicting local flooding or hazards from the wind and rain, but this being the year 2020, the standard cautions might apply more than usual.

On Saturday night, a Washington state passenger ferry was struck by lightning near the dock in Edmonds, The Associated Press reported. No one was injured. The ferry will remain out of service until the navigation system is repaired.

Advertising

A possible tornado also was reported in Grays Harbor County early Saturday and may have been responsible for knocking down trees onto Moclips Highway. National Weather Service radar detected rotations capable of producing a tornado 5 miles southwest of Neilton between 4:35 a.m. and 4:45 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release issued late Saturday. A tornado warning lasted from 4:40 a.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday.

“It was fairly short-lived, about two scans probably at best on the radar,” Kristell said.

The 10 or so trees, which were up to 2 feet in diameter, have since been cleared and there is not enough evidence to determine whether or not a tornado formed or it was merely strong winds.

Seattle Times staff reporter Michael Rietmulder contributed to this report.