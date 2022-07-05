After a mostly dry Fourth of July, Seattle is expected to see highs in the low 70s over the next few days, with some rain expected midweek.

On Tuesday, Seattle is predicted to have a high in the low-70s with a mix of sun and clouds, said Matthew Cullen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. A slight rain pattern may begin as early as Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be cloudier, but temperatures will remain around the same. A slight chance of showers is expected Thursday during the day and night.

On Friday and Saturday, skies are expected to mostly be sunny with clouds.

“We’re hitting our stride with a little bit drier, a little bit more consistent pattern for the next seven days,” Cullen said.

Tuesday morning’s fog, which limited visibility in some areas including Shelton and Puyallup, would only last for a few more hours. Cullen said that as the sun warms up, by the afternoon, fog should be entirely gone.

“We don’t really see a strong signal for thick fog for the next several nights,” Cullen said. “I wouldn’t expect it for the rest of the week.”