More than a half-million residents were without power in Western Washington Wednesday morning after winds of nearly 70 miles per hour whipped through the area, ripping power lines and trees from the water-soaked earth, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Roads are closed throughout the region, including Deception Pass Bridge, where the wind blew a truck onto the bridge’s railing. The truck can’t be cleared until daylight Wednesday, and the bridge is closed until at least midmorning, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The SR 20 Deception Pass bridge will be closed until at least mid-morning. In addition to this truck that tipped on the bridge in the wind early this morning, we have a dangerous tree near the bridge that we can't remove until daylight. pic.twitter.com/GMUFT9y9qi — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) January 13, 2021

Numerous roads in Snohomish County are blocked, including Bollenbaugh Hill Road in Monroe, Norman Road in Stanwood and 236th Street Northeast in Arlington, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Power outages and downed trees were also reported in West Seattle, Tacoma and throughout Puget Sound. As of 7:05 a.m., Seattle City Light reported 57,750 customers without power, down from a peak of 72,000. You can see City Light’s outage map here.

A tree fell in Tacoma blocking the street and another tree fell on the back of this house trapping a man in the house. Tacoma fire rescued him. pic.twitter.com/5MchoVVL8Y — Doug Dillon (@dougdKING5) January 13, 2021

On East Marginal Way in Seattle, the road is closed near South Myrtle Street after multiple poles were knocked down during the overnight windstorm that weather-service meteorologist Mary Butwin said peaked between midnight and about 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Multiple poles and wires down on East Marginal Way near S Myrtle St after heavy winds overnight. Roads are closed. #KOMOnews #wawx pic.twitter.com/izttcAXMxk — Eric Jensen (@EricJensenTV) January 13, 2021

The wind was not unexpected, according to the weather service, but the gusts were higher than the 40 to 50 mph that had been anticipated, Butwin said.

Advertising

“Basically, we had a front and an atmospheric river,” she said. “And with the saturated soil, it was real easy for the wind to take things down.”

A look at peak wind gusts that occurred between midnight and 1:15am. Note: gusts of 50-59 mph occurred on the coast prior to midnight. #wawx pic.twitter.com/HQ3ZdPZ6CD — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 13, 2021

Over the last two days, Seattle got more than 2 inches of rain, Olympia area got close to 6 inches, and 9 inches fell in the middle of the Olympic Peninsula, according to the weather service.

The weather service issued a flood warning after midnight for the following rivers:

Snoqualmie River near Carnation

Chehalis River above Grand Mound

Chehalis River at Porter

Cowlitz River at Randle

Skokomish River at Potlatch

Snoqualmie River near Snoqualmie Falls

Tolt River above Carnation

King County offers a flood-alert service you can sign up for by clicking here.

Rivers are expected to crest on Wednesday into Thursday. On Thursday evening, another rainstorm is expected to hit, but it will be comparatively weak with significantly lighter rain than we’ve seen in the last few days, Butwin said.

Landslide danger, however, remains high, she said.

Utility companies say it will take hours to restore service to all who’ve lost it. In the meantime, the weather service is reminding people to stay away from power lines, avoid using generators indoors and to use flashlights instead of candles.

If your power is out, hang in there. Here are a few tips to get you through safely. #wawx pic.twitter.com/RenApR3e9O — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 13, 2021

Some schools are canceling class for the day due to the power outages, including the Tahoma School District. For more information on school closures, click here and find your school district.