More than a half-million residents were without power in Western Washington Wednesday morning after winds of nearly 70 miles per hour whipped through the area, ripping power lines and trees from the water-soaked earth, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.
Roads are closed throughout the region, though Deception Pass Bridge, where the wind blew a truck onto the bridge’s railing before 4 a.m., has reopened after the truck was cleared.
Numerous roads in Snohomish County are blocked, including Bollenbaugh Hill Road in Monroe, Norman Road in Stanwood and 236th Street Northeast in Arlington, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Power outages and downed trees were also reported in West Seattle, Tacoma and throughout Puget Sound. As of 7:05 a.m., Seattle City Light reported 57,750 customers without power, down from a peak of 72,000. You can see City Light’s outage map here, and Puget Sound Energy’s outage map here.
On East Marginal Way in Seattle, the road is closed near South Myrtle Street after multiple poles were knocked down during the overnight windstorm that weather-service meteorologist Mary Butwin said peaked between midnight and about 3 a.m. Wednesday.
The wind was not unexpected, according to the weather service, but the gusts were higher than the 40 to 50 mph that had been anticipated, Butwin said.
“Basically, we had a front and an atmospheric river,” she said. “And with the saturated soil, it was real easy for the wind to take things down.”
Over the last two days, Seattle got more than 2 inches of rain, Olympia area got close to 6 inches, and 9 inches fell in the middle of the Olympic Peninsula, according to the weather service.
The weather service issued a flood warning after midnight for the following rivers:
- Snoqualmie River near Carnation
- Chehalis River above Grand Mound
- Chehalis River at Porter
- Cowlitz River at Randle
- Skokomish River at Potlatch
- Snoqualmie River near Snoqualmie Falls
- Tolt River above Carnation
King County offers a flood-alert service you can sign up for by clicking here.
Rivers are expected to crest on Wednesday into Thursday. On Thursday evening, another rainstorm is expected to hit, but it will be comparatively weak with significantly lighter rain than we’ve seen in the last few days, Butwin said.
Landslide danger, however, remains high, she said.
Utility companies say it will take hours to restore service to all who’ve lost it. In the meantime, the weather service is reminding people to stay away from power lines, avoid using generators indoors and to use flashlights instead of candles.
Some schools are canceling class for the day due to the power outages, including the Tahoma School District. For more information on school closures, click here and find your school district.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.