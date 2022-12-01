Snow is a wonderful and terrible thing in the Seattle area. It can mean sledding, skiing, snowball fights — or it can mean getting stuck overnight at school or idling on the highway for endless hours. It also can mean, as Seattle Times readers told us, the warm kindness of strangers.

After we shared one tale of a teen stranded downtown in 1990’s big snow, your tales of epic snowfalls piled up faster than the snowflakes around us. Here are a few of our favorites, edited for length and clarity.

Spaghetti with sweet strangers

December 1990: With snow predicted, I left work early and picked up my 5-year-old in school on Capitol Hill. But snow fell so rapidly we were trapped in a backup. I abandoned plans to go home and gingerly drove to a nearby friend’s. She wasn’t home but her roommates welcomed us and fed us a spaghetti dinner. That evening neighbors in a 4-wheel-drive drove us home. Kindness was on display that day. — Eileen Crawford

The cop and the ‘bump’

I think it was 1996 … when a police car with chains got stuck going up Madison Street in front of my lifted 4×4 and asked me to give him a “bump” to get him going. He said he would report the significant damage to his trunk as “unknown causes.” — Garron Allman

Santa is on fire!

In the 1990 storm … arrived home with the power off so I built a fire, before realizing a roommate had installed a Santa decoration on top of the chimney. Smoke filled the house! Climbing on the slippery deck railing I threw myself up face-first onto the roof into 2 feet of snow and crawled up in dress shoes to knock Santa down. I had to open every window to air out the smoke while trying to heat our home. — Steve Hopkins

Hardworking Huskies

Mine was being stuck on 520 from Bellevue to Seattle in 2008ish. I had a quarter-tank of gas and I was on that bridge for at least five hours. Got stuck on the offramp to 45th and these kind college students were helping push all the stuck vehicles and they got me home for Christmas Eve! — Michael Scott

Unforgettable bus ride

December 1990: My wife and I caught the 4:00 bus — at 7:00. We stood in the back doorstep of an articulated bus while it slid backward down Yesler. How the driver turned the bus around while sliding I’ll never know. Slowly through downtown on First Avenue, and out through the U District, we finally made it home in Northgate at close to 11 p.m. — to an apartment that had no power for the next five days. — K.H.

When you’ve got to go …

In 1990, I worked at the Kingdome. Snow started falling around noon. By 3, it was getting heavier, with no sign of stopping. I phoned my wife, saying I’d pick her up at Fourth & Madison … Over 90 minutes later, I reached my wife. I realized my bladder was very full.

Forty-five minutes later, we’d traveled just eight blocks. Desperate, I spotted a movie theater with its lights on. I pulled to the curb, got out of the car in a gallop through the slush. I told the cashier: “I’ll be happy to buy a ticket, I need to use your bathroom.” She looked at me like I was a 4-year-old and said reassuringly: “Honey, you don’t need to buy a ticket; you do what you have to do.”

Back in the car … driving was like negotiating an obstacle course. Finally, we reached our home in the Phinney Ridge/Greenwood neighborhood just before 7 p.m. My life lesson: Make sure you have an empty bladder when driving in the snow. — Tony Baxter

Weather wardrobe woes

1990 was bad, but more memorable was December 1996, when it dumped like 3 feet in 12 hours then promptly warmed up and melted and flooded the streets! It was a nightmare to get anywhere because of all the standing water, because the temperature dropped again and froze. I got stuck at work, walked to a motel and back to work the next morning, only to show up to work with soaking wet shoes, socks and pants. I walked around for four hours barefoot at work trying to dry out my shoes. Oh and I was six months pregnant!!! — Dori McMahon Henry

Baby, it’s cold outside

November 29, 2006: I was in labor with my youngest. I was having a planned home birth. When I called the labor tub company to let them know it was time to bring the labor tub and set it up, they refused because of the major snow and ice storm Seattle was experiencing. I was so mad, but had an amazing midwife who helped make labor bearable despite no labor tub. My baby born that night turned 16 years old Tuesday! — Jennifer Burkhardt Adkison

Love wins out

In 1990 I was stuck in my first-grade classroom with my students who had parents stuck on the freeway and late buses that couldn’t get to our school. After two hours of waiting, our principal finally started sending people who lived farthest away home. I took the back roads home! My husband of 31 years proposed that night! — Jamie Curtis