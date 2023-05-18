While an unseasonable record-breaking heat wave scorched Western Washington last weekend, Seattle’s spray parks remained dry.

The city’s 11 spray parks are set to open May 27, in addition to a number of wading pools that open on June 24 as part of Seattle Parks and Recreation’s summer 2023 aquatic schedule.

Right now, the spray parks are undergoing pre-summer cleaning, said Rachel Schulkin, a spokesperson at Seattle Parks. This includes clearing water storage tanks, making water treatment systems operational, cleaning out mechanical equipment and testing water treatments with the appropriate chemicals required to ensure they meet public health code standards.

“Therefore, we cannot, unfortunately, just turn on spray parks when we have extra warm days in Seattle,” Schulkin said.

The opening date of the spray parks has always coincided with Memorial Day weekend, Schulkin added.

Despite the firm opening date, the operations team at Seattle Parks may adjust the seasonal aquatic schedule if heat earlier in the year becomes “a more expected and normalized part of Seattle’s weather,” Schulkin said.

Seattle Parks sometimes keeps spray parks open for an extra week or so at the end of summer if high temperatures are expected, she said.

A decision to move the opening date would be an internal discussion and involve evaluating the impact of an earlier opening.

Seattle’s 11 spray parks, which will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 27 until Sept. 4, are: