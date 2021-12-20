Yeah, we know. It’s snowing in some parts of the Puget Sound region and people who are lucky enough to be seeing fluffy flakes are losing their minds.

But, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle, it’s not likely to stick. At least for this go-round.

Radar update: rain and a rain/snow mix continues across the area from about Seattle south. Local accumulations are possible for the next few hours in heavier bands of precipitation and over the higher hills but impacts are expected to be minor. #wawx pic.twitter.com/oKreWir3od — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 20, 2021

Cooler temperatures at the end of the week, however, mean there’s a possibility we could have a white Christmas.

Monday’s “regular winter weather” brought snow to the mountain passes, where five to 15 inches had accumulated by midday, according to weather service meteorologist Gary Snyder.

A winter weather advisory was issued for Snoqualmie Pass, where six inches had fallen in just a few hours and Stevens Pass, which did not end up getting much, Snyder said.

It's also quite snowy in the passes this morning with chains required at Snoqualmie Pass. Be prepared for winter driving conditions in the mountains today. #wawx pic.twitter.com/j9G18vp6yV — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 20, 2021

Snowflakes were reported by people in West Seattle, Shelton, Bremerton and Maple Valley, among other places, and snow was accumulating in a few places at higher elevations, such as Newport Hills and Snoqualmie Ridge, Snyder said.

Snyder said temperatures are expected to rise on Tuesday and Wednesday, and it will be windy with gusts of up to 45 miles per hour in some areas north of Seattle. The wind is not expected to be anything out of the ordinary for the time of year, he said.

The bigger news could happen later this week when cool air from Canada lowers temperatures across the region and an expected weather system creates the possibility of “a little more snow,” he said.

The daytime high is expected to to be 41 on Friday, 37 on Saturday and 34 on Sunday.