With Seattle-area temperatures forecast to rise into the 90s multiple days this week, local city and county officials are offering public cooling spaces.

Although more people in the region are getting home air conditioning, Seattle remains one of the least air-conditioned metro areas in the United States.

“Even a few hours spent in air conditioning can help your body stay cooler when you go back into the heat,” according to the Snohomish County Public Safety Hub.

Below are some places serving as cooling centers in the Seattle area. Check back for updates.

Seattle Center 

The Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall at 305 Harrison Street will also be open from 7 a.m. — 8 p.m. each day to serve as a cooling center.

Libraries

Looking to stay cool and find some good reads? The air-conditioned branches of Seattle Public Libraries listed below will be open to folks looking to cool down. Current schedules are available at spl.org/hours-and-locations

  • Central Library: 1000 Fourth Ave., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
  • Ballard Branch: 5614 22nd Ave. N.W., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
  • Beacon Hill Branch: 2821 Beacon Ave. S., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday
  • Broadview Branch: 12755 Greenwood Ave. N., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday
  • Capitol Hill Branch: 425 Harvard Ave. E., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday
  • Delridge Branch: 5423 Delridge Way S.W., 1 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday; 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday
  • Douglass-Truth Branch: 2300 E. Yesler Way, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday
  • Greenwood Branch: 8016 Greenwood Ave. N., 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday
  • High Point Branch: 3411 S.W. Raymond St., 1 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday; 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday
  • International District/Chinatown Branch: 713 Eighth Ave. S., 1 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday          
  • Lake City Branch: 12501 28th Ave. N.E., 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday
  • Madrona-Sally Goldmark Branch: 1134 33rd Ave., 1 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday
  • Magnolia Branch: 2801 34th Ave. W., 1 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday
  • Montlake Branch: 2401 24th Ave. E., 1 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday
  • Northgate Branch: 10548 Fifth Ave. N.E., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday
  • Rainier Beach Branch: 9125 Rainier Ave. S., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday
  • South Park Branch: 8604 Eighth Ave. S., 1 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday
  • Wallingford Branch: 1501 N. 45th St., 1 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Other local libraries serving as cooling centers include:

Spray Parks

Seattle spray parks are open from daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Ballard Commons Spray park remains closed.

Spray parks in Snohomish County includes:

Community Centers 

Four Seattle Community Centers have air conditioning and will be open as cooling centers from July 26 through at least July 28, from 2 to 8 p.m. daily. 

Senior Centers 

Snohomish County senior centers includes:

