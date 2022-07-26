With Seattle-area temperatures forecast to rise into the 90s multiple days this week, local city and county officials are offering public cooling spaces.

Although more people in the region are getting home air conditioning, Seattle remains one of the least air-conditioned metro areas in the United States.

“Even a few hours spent in air conditioning can help your body stay cooler when you go back into the heat,” according to the Snohomish County Public Safety Hub.

Below are some places serving as cooling centers in the Seattle area. Check back for updates.

Seattle Center

The Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall at 305 Harrison Street will also be open from 7 a.m. — 8 p.m. each day to serve as a cooling center.

Libraries

Looking to stay cool and find some good reads? The air-conditioned branches of Seattle Public Libraries listed below will be open to folks looking to cool down. Current schedules are available at spl.org/hours-and-locations

Other local libraries serving as cooling centers include:

Spray Parks

Seattle spray parks are open from daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Ballard Commons Spray park remains closed.

Spray parks in Snohomish County includes:

Community Centers

Four Seattle Community Centers have air conditioning and will be open as cooling centers from July 26 through at least July 28, from 2 to 8 p.m. daily.

Senior Centers

Snohomish County senior centers includes: