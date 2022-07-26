With Seattle-area temperatures forecast to rise into the 90s multiple days this week, local city and county officials are offering public cooling spaces.
Although more people in the region are getting home air conditioning, Seattle remains one of the least air-conditioned metro areas in the United States.
“Even a few hours spent in air conditioning can help your body stay cooler when you go back into the heat,” according to the Snohomish County Public Safety Hub.
Below are some places serving as cooling centers in the Seattle area. Check back for updates.
Seattle Center
The Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall at 305 Harrison Street will also be open from 7 a.m. — 8 p.m. each day to serve as a cooling center.
Libraries
Looking to stay cool and find some good reads? The air-conditioned branches of Seattle Public Libraries listed below will be open to folks looking to cool down. Current schedules are available at spl.org/hours-and-locations
- Central Library: 1000 Fourth Ave., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
- Ballard Branch: 5614 22nd Ave. N.W., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
- Beacon Hill Branch: 2821 Beacon Ave. S., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday
- Broadview Branch: 12755 Greenwood Ave. N., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday
- Capitol Hill Branch: 425 Harvard Ave. E., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday
- Delridge Branch: 5423 Delridge Way S.W., 1 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday; 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday
- Douglass-Truth Branch: 2300 E. Yesler Way, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday
- Greenwood Branch: 8016 Greenwood Ave. N., 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday
- High Point Branch: 3411 S.W. Raymond St., 1 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday; 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday
- International District/Chinatown Branch: 713 Eighth Ave. S., 1 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday
- Lake City Branch: 12501 28th Ave. N.E., 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday
- Madrona-Sally Goldmark Branch: 1134 33rd Ave., 1 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday
- Magnolia Branch: 2801 34th Ave. W., 1 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday
- Montlake Branch: 2401 24th Ave. E., 1 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday
- Northgate Branch: 10548 Fifth Ave. N.E., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday
- Rainier Beach Branch: 9125 Rainier Ave. S., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday
- South Park Branch: 8604 Eighth Ave. S., 1 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday
- Wallingford Branch: 1501 N. 45th St., 1 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday
Other local libraries serving as cooling centers include:
- Bothell Library: 18215 98th Ave. N.E., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday; 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday
- Brier Library: 23303 Brier Road: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
- Darrington Library: 1005 Cascade St., 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday
- Everett Public Library Main Branch: 2702 Hoyt Ave., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
- Granite Falls Library: 815 E. Galena St., 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday
- Lake Stevens Library: 2211 Grade Road, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday
- Lakewood/Smokey Point Library: 3411 169th Place N.E., Suites ABC, Arlington, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday
- Library Evergreen Branch: 9512 Evergreen Way, Everett, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday
- Lynnwood Library: 19200 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday
- Mariner Library in Everett: 520 128th St. S.W., Suites A9 & A10, Everett, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
- Marysville Library: 6120 Grove St., Marysville, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday
- Monroe Library: 1070 Village Way, Monroe, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday
- Mountlake Terrace Library: 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday
- Mukilteo Library: 4675 Harbour Pointe Blvd, Mukilteo, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday
- Sultan Library: 319 Main St., Sultan, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday
- Snohomish Library: 311 Maple Ave., Snohomish, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday
- Stanwood Library: 9701 271st St. N.W., Stanwood, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Spray Parks
Seattle spray parks are open from daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Ballard Commons Spray park remains closed.
- Beacon Mountain in Jefferson Park: 3801 Beacon Ave. S.
- Georgetown Playfield: 750 S. Homer St.
- Highland Park: 1100 S.W. Cloverdale St.
- Judkins Park: 2150 S. Norman St.
- Miller Community Center/Playfield: 330 19th Ave. E.
- Northacres Park: 12718 1st Ave. N.E.
- South Lake Union Park (west spray pad is open; east spray pad is closed because of damage): 860 Terry Ave. N.
- Yesler Terrace Park: 917 Yesler Way
- John C. Little Park: 6961 37th Ave. S
- Pratt Playground Spray Park: 1800 S. Main St.
Spray parks in Snohomish County includes:
- Comeford Park (Spray Park): 514 Delta Ave., 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily
- Hazel Miller Spray Park: 600 Third Ave. S., 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily
- Willis Tucker (Spray Park): 6705 Puget Park Dr., open daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 7 p.m.
Community Centers
Four Seattle Community Centers have air conditioning and will be open as cooling centers from July 26 through at least July 28, from 2 to 8 p.m. daily.
- Rainier Beach Community Center: 8825 Rainier Ave. S.
- International District Chinatown Community Center: 719 Eighth Ave. S.
- Northgate Community Center: 10510 Fifth Ave. N.E.
- Magnuson Park: 6344 N.E. 74th St., Building No. 406
Senior Centers
- Central Area Senior Center: 500 30th Ave. S., 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 206-726-4926 (temperature checks, masking, and physical distancing protocols are in effect)
- Greenwood Senior Center: 525 N. 85th St., 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 206-297-0875 (masks are required indoors when not actively eating or drinking, well-behaved small dogs permitted)
- Pike Market Senior Center: 85 Pike St., Suite 200, 8:20 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 206-728-2773 (masks and proof of vaccination required)
- Senior Center of West Seattle: 4217 S.W. Oregon St., 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 206-932-4044 (sign-in and masks required)
- Southeast Seattle Senior Center: 4655 S. Holly St., 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 206-722-0317 (masks required in the building)
Snohomish County senior centers includes:
- Carl Gipson Center: 3025 Lombard Ave., 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, 8:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday
- Darrington Cascade Senior Center: 1115 Darrington St., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Lake Stevens Senior Center: 3202 Soper Hill Rd., Lake Stevens 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Lincoln Hill Retirement Community (formerly Stanwood Senior Center): 7430 276th St. N.W., Stanwood 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily
- Monroe Community Senior Center: 276 Sky River Parkway, Monroe, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Northshore Senior Center: 10201 E. Riverside Dr., Bothell call 425-487-2441 for hours.
- Stilly Valley Center in Arlington: 18308 Smokey Point Boulevard, Arlington, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday