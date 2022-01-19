After the snowstorms, landslides and flooding we’ve seen in the last couple of months in Western Washington, a nice stretch of mild weather — with only a bit of rain — may be more than welcome.

And that’s what we’ve got in store for the rest of this week, and possibly longer, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.

A front is expected to move into the region Wednesday afternoon, bringing rain and scattered showers through Thursday morning or midday.

By Thursday afternoon, however, things will start to dry out. Then, thanks to a high pressure ridge that could stall over us, it could stay mostly dry through the weekend and deep into next week, said meteorologist Jacob DeFlitch.

It could even be dry — with foggy mornings and afternoon sunshine — through the end of the month, he said.

“I would not say there’s a good chance of rain until February,” he said.

Advertising

That will be a pleasant reprieve for many after the last three months of record flooding, pass closures, and high avalanche and landslide risks.

More Pacific Northwest residents than ever before believe they are better prepared to handle the extreme weather, according to a new poll of Washington and Oregon residents.

The poll by Seattle-based PEMCO Insurance found that three-quarters of Seattleites and Portlanders say they’ve seen a noticeable change in the region’s climate in the past decade, with 87% saying the weather has become more extreme.

Ninety two percent of Northwest residents asked think these extreme weather conditions are here to stay. Two-thirds say they are more prepared than in the past.

One in five Northwest residents (20%) say they’re not wimpy, according to the PEMCO poll, perhaps because survey respondents say they have ice scrapers, snow shovels, chains and salt on hand.

Not everyone, though, feels ready.

“Given the Northwest’s typically temperate climate, almost half of Northwest residents (46%) admit to being at least a little ‘wimpy’ when temperatures start to drop,” PEMCO said.

When it comes to the bigger picture, though, only 10% of Northwest residents say they believe their city is well equipped to handle increasingly severe weather.

Regardless of where we are as individual or municipalities, climate forecasts suggest we will continue to experience increasingly extreme weather — and more chances to adapt.