It won’t be very much and it’s not likely to last, but yes, Seattle could see a little snow Monday morning and later this week.

With distinctly colder temperatures blowing into the Puget Sound region from the Gulf of Alaska and a series of rain systems throughout the week, the set up is right for the possibility, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Meteorologist Matthew Cullen said that with low temperatures expected at or below freezing through the week, highs that won’t reach much above the 40s and a weather system that will spit out a series of rainstorms, snow in the lowlands is possible Monday morning and even more likely on Wednesday.

What a difference 2 weeks makes! On the left, we see the satellite loop from today. On the right, we see the final day of Nov. Notice a stark difference in the direction our weather is coming from. Instead of the mild southwest, it's now directly from the Gulf of AK. Much colder. pic.twitter.com/nujKV3QFzB — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 13, 2021

While Cullen said snow in the lowlands is not likely to last, officials are warning of dangerous avalanche conditions in multiple forecasts, according to the Northwest Avalanche Center.

“Continue to avoid big open slopes capable of producing large avalanches, sticking to lower angle and less wind-affected terrain,” the center said in its advisory for Hurricane Ridge.

Considerable avalanche danger will continue above tree line at West Slopes, Stevens Pass, Snoqualmie Pass and East Slopes.

Advertising

More showers from the same rain system are expected on Tuesday that could, again, bring snow to the higher hills in the area, Cullen said, but it’s on Wednesday that we could see “snow all the way down to the lowest elevation.”

MON-WED AM lows in the low to mid 30s. Some precipitation could fall as light snow or rain/snow mix during AM commutes in the lowlands, but no significant accumulations are expected. Highs expected in the low to mid 40s. #wawx pic.twitter.com/TgR3erADpB — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 13, 2021

It probably won’t be more than a dusting, he said. “But with it colder than it’s been, it will be feeling more like winter, that’s for sure,” he said.

It’s too early to venture any solid predictions about whether we’ll have a white Christmas, he said, though the two-week forecast does favor cooler than normal temperatures for the period.

“In terms of rain, we don’t have a clear signal yet,” he said. “It remains way too early to tell, but it’s certainly something to keep an eye on.”

