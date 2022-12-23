The freezing rain has stopped.

But with temperatures expected to remain in the 20s throughout Friday morning in much of the Seattle area, roads covered in ice will remain dangerous for much of the day.

The precipitation that brought a quarter-inch to a half-inch of freezing rain to much of Western Washington Friday morning has moved northeast into the Cascades near the Canadian border, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Kirby Cook. But he said the ice won’t begin to thaw until temperatures reach above freezing, which will happen in most places around midafternoon.

The good news, he said, is that “once we warm up, we’re gonna stay quite warm.”

Once temperatures reach above freezing in most places around Western Washington, they are anticipated to stay there for the next seven days. On Christmas, highs are anticipated to be in the 50s with lows in the 40s.

The freezing rain, Cook said, is something that can happen “in that transition between really cold and warm” where the ground is still cold but the air that’s being brought in from a storm is warmer.