A little bit of snow or icy rain is possible in the Puget Sound region Wednesday afternoon, especially at higher elevations and from Everett north, but it’s not going to last long, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.

“We’ll see snow in the mountains, but nothing too crazy,” said weather-service meteorologist Gary Schneider.

Wednesday is forecast to be the coldest day of the week, with highs in the low 40s. Any snow that does accumulate in the lowlands will be gone by Thursday when temperatures are predicted to warm into the upper 40s, Schneider said.

“It’ll be rainy tonight and tomorrow, but not a big rain,” Schneider said of the front that will stall over us through Thursday. “It will be kind of drippy and drizzly.”

For folks who like a heavier rain, hold on till Friday, when a more typical winter front is expected, Schneider said.

That front will move through fairly quickly, though, and we’ll have a mostly dry weekend, he said.