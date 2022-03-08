What’s on tap this week weather-wise in Seattle and the Puget Sound region?

Light rain on Tuesday, a couple of days of dry, cooler weather midweek and then another wet and windy weekend, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.

A small frontal system will be moving through Western Washington on Tuesday, bringing a cloudy, damp day on the cooler side, with light rain and high temperatures in the upper 40s, according to meteorologist Dustin Guy.

It will dry out on Wednesday and Thursday, though it will remain cooler than normal with highs in the upper 40s and overnight lows in the lower 30s, he said early Tuesday.

Morning temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s are possible on Thursday in some areas, he said.

By Friday, we’ll start to move into a pattern of unsettled weather. That means we could see wet and windy weather on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Guy said.