After a scorching heat wave and a cool-down brought by a Pacific Ocean breeze, the Seattle area is in for a cloudy holiday weekend, possibly with some rain.
Out of the next four days, Friday and Saturday will be the sunniest and clearest, with highs in the mid-70s, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday and Monday will be cloudy with a chance of precipitation and highs plunging to the mid-60s.
“I don’t think people are going to be real happy with that forecast,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Dana Felton.
Historically, rain isn’t unheard of for the so-called “summer” holiday. Out of the last 77 years, it has rained 18 times on July 4 and 18 times on July 3.
But a lot of locals will tell you summer in Seattle begins July 5. Seattle has had a rainy July 5th 15 times in the last 77 years, around 23% of the time.
This July Fourth holiday could be an especially cold one at least for recent years, Felton said. The last time it rained on July 4 was 2010, which also happened to be one of the coolest at 65 degrees. Seattle might just match that record on Monday.
Sun will return Tuesday before another low-pressure system may bring in another rash of clouds and possible showers, Felton said.
