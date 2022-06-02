After the coolest April and May in decades, Western Washington is in store for another month of cooler and wetter weather, according to the Climate Prediction Center’s 30-day forecast for June.

So the adage that summer in Seattle doesn’t start until July 5 looks like it’s coming true.

That doesn’t mean that every day is going to be cold and rainy, but that overall the month is expected to be cooler and wetter than usual, said assistant state climatologist Karin Bumbaco.

You know, kind of like the spring we’ve had so far.

The saying "summer in Seattle starts on the 5th of July" is looking accurate this year. If we're lucky.



After a few nice days this week, we're heading back to a rainy and cool pattern later this week, especially by Saturday night – Sunday. pic.twitter.com/XDrZ6OzNsU — Joe Boomgard-Zagrodnik (@joejoezz) May 31, 2022

The Emerald City saw its third-coldest April recorded over the last 45 years and the 13th-coldest ever, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.

Advertising

May ended up being the second wettest and seventh coldest on record, with 3.82 inches of rain and an average temperature of 52.6 degrees, according to weather-service meteorologist Carly Kovacik.

By the end of May, Seattle had seen only six hours with temperatures above 70 degrees, compared to last year when we’d had 80 hours by this time or 2019 when we’d seen 103, the weather service said on Twitter.

But it could be a different story as we move into summer, according to Bumbaco. The seasonal outlook for June, July and August shows equal chances of having a summer with warmer, cooler or the same temperatures as usual. The region has a high chance of less summer precipitation than usual. In Eastern Washington, the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting slightly higher chances of above-normal temperatures.

So what about the rest of this week and weekend?

After a dry Thursday morning, showers and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon and evening, especially in the Cascades and foothills but also in the surrounding region, Kovacik said.

Some of them could be strong with frequent lightning, brief heavy rain and hail, she said.

Friday is predicted to be showery with a couple of thunderstorms and then “the whole rest of the weekend looks pretty wet with the wettest Saturday night into Sunday,” Kovacik said.

But hang on, she didn’t want leave us with absolutely no hope.

“It looks like there could be a brief dry spell on Tuesday and Wednesday,” she said.