Your plants are about to be happy!

A couple of weak frontal systems are lining up to march through the Puget Sound region beginning Wednesday night. The fronts will bring cooler temperatures and “pretty good rain chances” across all of Western Washington through Friday, according to Justin Pullin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Increasing clouds Wednesday afternoon with rain moving in by the evening. Precipitation looks to continue through Friday evening. Coast will see 1-3 inches of rainfall, with 1/4 to 1 inch for the lowlands. #wawx pic.twitter.com/1WDrj3bxe7 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) August 19, 2020

The showers will probably start for Seattle proper late Wednesday, continue through Thursday and Friday, with Friday being the wettest day, he said.

“This will actually be wetter than usual for this time of year,” Pullin said. “Our summertime systems are usually showery and quick-hitting.”

Temperatures will drop daily over the next few days from the upper 70s and low 80s on Wednesday to down into the mid-70s on Thursday and the lower 70s on Friday, he said.

There will be a mix of clouds and sun on the weekend as the skies gradually clear and temperatures creep up. We’ll remain in that mixed pattern with highs in the mid to upper 70s through the weekend and into early next week, Pullin said.