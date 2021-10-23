Expect heavy rain and moderate wind Sunday and Monday, with similar weather lasting perhaps into the middle of next week. But despite the “bomb cyclone” talk, there’s not a very big storm pending right now.

Matthew Cullen, a meteorologist in the Seattle office of the National Weather Service, said Saturday evening it’s looking like we’re in for an extended spell of what the Pacific Northwest is known for.

On Sunday, “rain will pick up,” Cullen said, adding there would be some heavy rain with winds gusting to 35 or 40 miles per hour.

That’s strong enough to perhaps take down a weakened tree branch in isolated locations, but Cullen said he doesn’t expect widespread damage or power outages.

In Seattle, the winds will begin Sunday and in some areas will last through most of Monday, he said.

Winds will be a bit stronger on the coast and north of the city, and strongest of all in communities like North Bend and Enumclaw, which will bear the brunt of winds from the east coming through gaps in the Cascades, gusting probably up to 40 or 50 miles per hour.

The “bomb cyclone” — simply a low pressure center that intensifies more rapidly than normal and so stirs up big winds — is out there off the coast. If it came inland and was on top of us, that would be more impactful. In the past, that’s caused some of the biggest windstorms in the Pacific Northwest.

Luckily, this one is now tracking to come in over land around Vancouver Island only after it’s much weakened, Cullen said.

There’ll be only around an inch of rain along the Interstate 5 corridor over the next couple of days, Cullen said, with maybe and inch-and-half farther south and 2 to 3 inches along the coast.

Cullen said the only river in the region expected to reach flood stage by Monday or Tuesday is the Skokomish River in the south Sound.

But with rain likely to continue into the middle of next week, that could bring a total of 6 or 7 inches and “flooding concerns could increase.”

This weather system is dynamic and Cullen said people should be prepared for possible localized weather damage and keep an eye on the forecast in case it changes.