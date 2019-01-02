The storm is not expected to cause damage in the Seattle area, but windy conditions could continue into Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

A storm is expected to hit Western Washington on Thursday, bringing rain and strong winds after a few days of patchy blue skies.

“Wet and windy are the two big words to attribute to this upcoming couple of days,” said meteorologist Dustin Guy with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Rain will move into the region late Wednesday, and the wind will pick up early Thursday, Guy said. In Seattle, winds are expected to reach 15 to 30 mph, although gusts may hit 40 mph. The strongest winds will hit the region midday and early afternoon Thursday, although windy conditions may continue into Friday.

Damage isn’t expected in the Seattle region, Guy said.

The coast and north interior, which includes parts of Whatcom, Skagit and San Juan counties and the Admiralty Inlet, are under a high wind watch Thursday. Those areas will be hit with the strongest winds, with the possibility for gusts up to 60 mph and downed trees and power outages.

The Olympic Peninsula and Skagit, Whatcom and Snohomish counties will be under a flood watch from Thursday to Saturday morning. This doesn’t mean flooding will occur, Guy said, but it’s a possibility that residents should be prepared for.