A river of rain, snow in the mountains, flooding, wind and dangerous beach conditions.

Is this a setup for a new disaster movie or simply another winter day in Western Washington?

In a series of tweets, the National Weather Service of Seattle warned that Tuesday’s forecast “has it all.”

A river of rain, or stream of atmospheric moisture, is a long, narrow region in the atmosphere — like a river in the sky — that transports most of the water vapor outside of the tropics, according to an explanation posted by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

“These columns of vapor move with the weather, carrying an amount of water vapor roughly equivalent to the average flow of water at the mouth of the Mississippi River. When the atmospheric rivers make landfall, they often release this water vapor in the form of rain or snow,” NOAA said in a post on the phenomenon.

The main concerns with another round of heavy rain in and around Seattle, where the ground is already saturated, are landslides, mudslides and urban flooding.

“There are already some slides popping up in the area that we’ll be watching,” said NWS Seattle meteorologist Courtney Carpenter.

Southerly winds will pick up during the day as the system moves inland, the weather service predicts, with gusty winds 30 to 55 miles per hour expected along the coast, the San Juans, and western Whatcom and Skagit counties with some power outages and tree damage possible.

Dangerous beach conditions are also forecast along the coast with waves of up to 17 to 22 feet, the weather service said.

Carpenter said Thursday looks like it will be the only possibly dry day this week with a few more weather systems lined up for Friday and into the weekend, though none of those appear to be as heavy as the ones we had this past weekend.

