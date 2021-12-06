Hate to break it to all you Seattle-area snow lovers, but this is about as much as you’re going to get — for this round, anyway.

The flurries and slight accumulation of snow Monday morning in Whatcom County could stay for a spell, but any snow on the ground elsewhere will likely to start to melt as soon as the sun comes up.

As expected, some light snow has accumulated on I-5 in from Bellingham to Blaine, as these @wsdot images show! Make sure to slow down and allow extra time if you're traveling on I-5 in Whatcom County this morning. #wawx pic.twitter.com/N48Kd94C2H — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 6, 2021

As expected, snow made an appearance in the Cascade and Olympic mountains, the foothills and near Bellingham, where temperatures were slightly cooler than in the rest of the Puget Sound region at 33 degrees, according to Maddie Kristell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

“We’re right on track with what was predicted for locations and amounts,” she said Monday morning. “We’re still expecting a widespread changeover to rain most everywhere mid-morning.”

The high temperatures for Monday are expected to get into the mid- to upper-30s in the mountains and the mid-40s in the lowlands.

Late Tuesday into Wednesday, we’ll get another chance for snow when an unsettled weather system moves into the area, she said.

Though temperatures are expected to be slightly warmer Tuesday than on Monday, Kristell said we could see a repeat of Monday’s pattern with light snow in some areas and light and lingering widespread showers everywhere else.

Temperatures are expected to go back down into the mid-40s on Wednesday and lower 40s on Thursday, Kristell said.

Thursday is expected to see lingering light showers.

We should get a break in the rain on Friday, thought it’s not yet clear whether that will be a sunny or cloudy day, Kristell said. But wet weather will likely resume over the weekend.