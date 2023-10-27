The last two mornings — if you couldn’t already tell — have been cold.

Not just any type of cold, but a frosty, frigid, freezing cold the likes of which we haven’t seen since March.

Before the sun bends its way around the Cascades each morning through the weekend, the region will continue to steep in overnight temperatures in the 30s.

By Saturday morning, nearly all of Western Washington will see temperatures at or below freezing, according to the National Weather Service.

But before that, a frost advisory for temperatures as low as 31 degrees and frost formation is in effect through 9 a.m. Friday for most of Western Washington.

Pressure high in the atmosphere offshore will begin to shift into the region on Friday, resulting in cool and dry conditions.

The sun will be out, too, but it will leave much to be desired. Temperatures will be slow to rebound after a cold start, and most lowland locations will see highs that miss the 50-degree mark by a few degrees, the weather service said.

Clear night skies (ripe for stargazing, if you don’t mind bundling up) will do little to trap in any heat on the surface overnight, and with light winds, we’ll find ourselves below freezing Friday night.

The weather service issued a freeze watch for sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s from late Friday night through 9 a.m. Saturday across the region.

Overnight lows are expected to be in “the 20s and lower 30s for nearly all of the lowlands by Saturday morning,” the weather service said. Those would (officially) mark the coldest temperatures for many locations since early March.

Colder overnight conditions are expected through the weekend, with temperatures ranging in the upper 20s to mid 30s each morning. Make sure to bring sensitive plants inside! #WAwx pic.twitter.com/2uMpp8nalg — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 26, 2023

The sun won’t do much to warm the Earth past winter’s overnight kiss on Saturday, so despite the sunshine, daytime highs will still favor 50 degrees.

Sunday will bring more dry and cool conditions, although high temperatures will stretch up the thermometer to near normal before overnight lows hold fast.