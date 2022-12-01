Be careful on your walks and drive. Freezing temperatures will create areas of black ice. Light snow in the lowlands and slippery road conditions could also impact your commute.

Snow is likely to continue in Western Washington through the Thursday morning commute until late morning when temperatures will warm up a bit, with lower elevations seeing rain and higher elevations seeing snow, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. for parts of the state, including King, Snohomish, Pierce and Lewis counties. One to 2 inches of snowfall are possible, especially at higher elevations, according to the weather service, but snow and rain showers could be hit-or-miss in the area.

“Really the big story is we’re going have pretty cool freezing temperatures overnight and through the weekend,” said Kirby Cook, science and operations officer at the National Weather Service in Seattle.

There could be a rain or snow mix, but “even without precipitation, untreated road surfaces or sidewalks could refreeze and that’s going to hang in there through the weekend,” said Cook.

Temperatures are below average for this time of year, ranging from the mid-30s to 20s Thursday. Temperatures though the morning will rise a few degrees in the metro area; however, it will be colder than Wednesday and won’t warm up until Friday afternoon and evening, said Cook.

“Even then, the high temperatures Friday are expected to be the mid- to upper-30s, still much cooler than normal,” he said.

The normal highs for this time of year are in the upper 40s.

While there are significantly fewer reported power outages than there were earlier this week, some Puget Sound Energy, Seattle City Light and Snohomish PUD customers are still in the dark.

Some 2,492 Puget Sound Energy customers were in the dark due to 80 active outages as of 7:15 a.m. Thursday. As of 7:30 a.m., 1,799 Seattle City Light customers were without power due to 146 active events. As of 7:26 a.m., 3,616 Snohomish PUD customers were without power.

On Thursday, 176 flights arriving at or departing from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport were canceled and 52 were delayed as of 7:35 a.m., according to the tracking website FlightAware.

Friday will be slightly warmer with temperatures above freezing in the afternoon.

Another storm system will be moving into Western Washington late Friday into Saturday morning, according to the weather service. The storm system could be similar to Tuesday, Cook said, predicting that it may be a little too warm to see snow during Friday’s evening commute, but it’s possible at higher locations.