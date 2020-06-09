If you didn’t get them before, you probably now understand all the jokes about “Juneuary” and how summer doesn’t really start in the Puget Sound region until July 5 or later.

Tuesday started wet with steady rain that’s expected to transition to showers in the afternoon, with temperatures reaching no higher than about 62 degrees, said Matthew Cullen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will warm up to perhaps 70 degrees, with clouds in the morning and a mix of sun, clouds and showers in the afternoon, Cullen said.

“You get a couple of warm days,” Cullen said, “and then it’s back to reality.”

Indeed, by Friday, another weather system is forecast to move into the region, bringing heavier rain and cooler temperatures, he said.

“Friday and Saturday look to be pretty wet, with highs back down to the lower 60s,” said Cullen, who noted he’s heard the old chestnut about “Juneuary” several times over the past week. “This is not out of the ordinary. It’s not uncommon for us to have a quite a bit of rain as we get into mid-July and August, which is when the warmer days so many people like kick in.”

🌧️It's a wet morning across Western Washington as rain pushes across the region. If you're out this morning, be sure to take it slow and travel safely. Expect steady rain through the morning, then some showers and clouds lingering into the afternoon. #wawx pic.twitter.com/FQIVGauYpq — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 9, 2020

Mostly cloudy and unsettled for the next 5 days. Rain with locally windy conditions is expected on Tuesday. Highs mainly in the 60s. #wawx pic.twitter.com/RtV1mIRUZX — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 8, 2020