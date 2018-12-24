After two days of "quiet weather," Wednesday will bring more snow to the Cascades, which received a lot this past weekend.

Seattle won’t see snow this Christmas, or rain for that matter. Coming off two major windstorms that wreaked havoc across Western Washington, the forecast for the next few days may spell relief.

“It’s especially quiet weather today and tomorrow,” meteorologist Chris Burke with the National Weather Service in Seattle said Monday morning.

While Western Washington saw a rare snowfall on Christmas last year, the chances of that happening this year are “zero,” Burke said. The Seattle region will see temperatures in the 40s this week, with cloudy skies though Christmas. Rain will return to the region on Wednesday, although the rest of the week will likely be dry, Burke said.

Conditions in the passes will be typical for this time of year, with snow showers through Christmas. No winter weather warnings or advisories are in effect. Wednesday will bring more snow to the Cascades, which received heavy snowfall over the weekend. Summit at Snoqualmie saw 15 inches in two days, while Mount Baker received close to 2 feet of snow.

Traction tires were advised over Snoqualmie Pass and Stevens Pass on Monday morning. People driving through the passes are advised to be prepared for changing conditions.