Enjoy the glorious sunny weather while it lasts.

This weekend, the Seattle area is expected to get a burst of sunny skies and warming temperatures, aided by a ridge of high pressure sweeping the region.

After a misty morning Saturday, Sea-Tac International Airport is expected to see a high of 78 degrees later in the day, according to the National Weather Service. In the south Sound area and Cascade foothills, temperatures could reach the low 80s, said NWS meteorologist Samantha Borth.

Sunday will also bring lots of sunshine to the Seattle region, though temperatures will dip a few degrees as approaching weather systems make their way into the area. A high of 72 is expected at Sea-Tac airport Sunday.

“Tomorrow is a transitional day,” Borth said. “We’ve got one system Monday and another Tuesday, so we’ll go from sunny and warm to wet and cool pretty quickly.”

On Monday, between a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rainfall is expected to douse Seattle, with temperatures hovering in the mid-60s.

October generally is a transitional period when balmy summer days give way to drizzly fall ones, Borth said. But with a potential dry break on the horizon Thursday, “I wouldn’t necessarily say it’s the last of the summer weather,” she said.