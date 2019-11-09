November is supposed to be Seattle’s wettest month, right?

This year, not so much.

Morning showers Saturday broke one of the city’s driest autumn streaks on record.

Not a single drop of rain fell on Seattle between Oct. 27 and Nov. 8. That hasn’t happened since record-keeping began in 1894.

A 14-day dry streak in October and November has only happpened two other times in the past three decades, in 2013 and 1991, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Another dry day, more sunset pics of Mt. Rainier. Seattle dry streak now at 14 days. Only the 3rd time in the last 30 years ( 2013 & 1991 ) there has been a two week or longer dry streak in October & November. Weak system moving in Saturday could bring an end to the streak. #wawx pic.twitter.com/fVxZwYwfA6 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 9, 2019

The dry spell came after what Johnny Burg, an NWS meteorologist, called “some pretty juicy systems” in mid-October that caused flooding along the Snohomish River.

It’s been a little warmer than normal so far for November, which averages highs of 51 and lows of 40. For the next week, highs will be in the mid- to upper-50s, accompanied by more rain.

The weather service says to expect clouds but no appreciable rain Sunday, with the overcast breaking up to let a little sun in on Veterans Day. High temperatures Monday will be in the high 50s.

Forecasters say the chance of rain will increase to 40% by Monday night, and 50% Tuesday.