Post-7 p.m. sunsets are here at last, and cherry blossom season is close behind. But first, the Seattle area must prepare for a damp week ahead.

Monday is expected to be quite rainy, especially in the afternoon, with occasional dry spots the rest of the week.

Jacob DeFlitch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle, said the region will see more showery weather into Tuesday. It will be a light drizzle, not an onslaught of moisture, he said.

There is a flood watch in effect through Tuesday evening for parts of northwest Washington. The Skykomish River in Mason County may crest close to its flood stage.

Stevens Pass is likely to see lots of snow, with 8 to 12 inches expected over the next 48 hours.

DeFlitch offers a bit of respite, saying that when these systems come through, they’re “going to be quick-moving.”

Seattle, grab some tea and blankets — or better yet, rainboots and a jacket.