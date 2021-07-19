This is our lucky week, Seattle: We’ll see sun, seasonable warmth and a steady breeze from the Pacific that will keep smoke away.

And because nights are predicted to be cooler, with an increase each day in relative humidity, there is no elevated fire risk this week in Western Washington, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.

Monday will be the warmest day of the week with a high temperature expected to come in around 80, said meteorologist Jacob DeFlitch.

A slight cool-down is expected Tuesday and Wednesday with widespread morning clouds that could stick around through the day, dropping temperatures down to the low to mid-70s, slightly below normal for this time of year, he said.

On Thursday and Friday, we clear out and warm up to the mid to upper 70s, temperatures that 20 years ago would have been considered the normal hot peak of summer.

Advertising

“We’re generally going to be in a comfortable, summerlike pattern all week with mostly blue skies and wind coming off the water keeping the smoke mostly to the east of us,” said DeFlitch.

Onshore flow saves the day in the Western Washington. We can thank our lucky stars. For at least the near term, the bluest skies you've ever seen are in Seattle. #wawx pic.twitter.com/xOs3keWC7z — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 18, 2021

DeFlitch said Seattle-area residents could see some haze from smoke in Alaska that drifted out over the Pacific, but it will be too high to affect air quality.

Other than that, it’s going to be a beautiful week, the kind of summer week that makes people want to move here.