More than 60,000 customers remained without power Monday morning after a windstorm downed power lines and trees throughout the region on Sunday.
Two people died after a tree collapsed onto their car outside Issaquah on Sunday, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. More than 100,000 customers lost power Sunday in the Puget Sound region.
With active weather expected to continue through Tuesday, power companies said they expect to continue to respond to outages as they occur. We’re updating this page with the latest news about the weather and its effects on the Seattle area.
Medina Elementary in Bellevue closed Monday due to power outage
Belleveue School District said on its website that there would be no school Monday, October 25, 2021, for students at Medina Elementary School due to a power outage. Classroom instruction, transportation and meal service are not available.
The district said it will update families by 5 p.m. for information about tomorrow’s school status.
—Seattle Times staff
Advertising
Parts of East Marginal Way closed
Seattle City Light crews were still working Monday to remove wind-toppled utility poles that closed East Marginal Way South between 14th Ave South and South 86th Place Sunday. The closure has blocked all access to the South Park Bridge.
The utility company said it expects the work to be finished by Monday evening at the latest.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.