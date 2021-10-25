More than 60,000 customers remained without power Monday morning after a windstorm downed power lines and trees throughout the region on Sunday.

Two people died after a tree collapsed onto their car outside Issaquah on Sunday, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. More than 100,000 customers lost power Sunday in the Puget Sound region.

With active weather expected to continue through Tuesday, power companies said they expect to continue to respond to outages as they occur. We’re updating this page with the latest news about the weather and its effects on the Seattle area.