The Seattle area woke up to about two to five inches of snow on the ground in King County on Sunday morning. About four more inches of snow is expected to fall throughout the day, and temperatures are expected to dip into the teens on Sunday night.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the weather and its effects on the Seattle area.
Stay home, WSDOT says
Washington's Department of Transportation says that drivers should do their best to stay off snowy highways Sunday as a winter storm warning is in effect throughout the Puget Sound.
A serious collision on the northbound I-5 lanes near the Southcenter Mall is currently blocking multiple lanes; a Washington State Patrol trooper was struck, but "will be OK," according to the Washington State Patrol.
Winter weather shelters are open in Seattle, Snohomish County
With snow blanketing the region and colder temperatures expected overnight, emergency shelters are open for people who need a warm place to escape the cold.
Here's a full list and map of the winter weather shelters available.
These two overnight shelters are also available:
- Exhibition Hall at Seattle Center, 301 Mercer St. This shelter will be operated by The Salvation Army and is open to adults 18 and older. Pets will be accepted as well, but they need to be nonaggressive and on a leash. The site will be able to hold around 100 people, according to the city.
- Compass Center in Pioneer Square, 210 Alaskan Way S. Open to adults 18 and older. Only service animals will be allowed at this site run by Compass Housing Alliance. The entrance is located at the corner of South Washington Street and Alaskan Way, across from the downtown ferry terminal. The shelter will be able to hold around 80 people.
The Armory at Seattle Center opens to the public at 10 a.m., and the following day shelters for people experiencing homelessness are also open. Here's a full list of resources from the King County Regional Homelessness Authority.
- The Salvation Army Jefferson Day Center (4th & Jefferson), Every Day, 7:00am – 7:00pm
- Angeline’s Day Center (2030 3rd Ave), Every Day, 8:00am – 6:00pm, women only
- Seattle Indian Center Day Center, (1265 S Main St suite 105), Monday – Friday, 8:30am – 5:30pm
- Compass Hygiene Center (77 S Washington St.), Monday – Friday, 7:00am – 3:30pm
- Elizabeth Gregory Home (1604 NE 50th St.), Sunday – Friday, 9:00am – 4:30pm, women only
- God’s Lil’ Acre (12521 33rd Ave NE), Monday – Friday, 9:00am – 4:00pm
- Immanuel Community Services (1215 Thomas St.), Monday – Friday, 8:00am – 2:00pm
- Urban Rest Stop
- Ballard (2014-B NW 57th St), Monday – Friday, 6:30am – 2:30pm
- U-District (1415 NE 43rd St.), Tuesday – Friday, 9:00am – 11:30am & 1:00pm – 5:00pm
- Downtown (1924 Ninth Avenue), Monday – Friday from 5:30pm – 9:30pm and Saturday – Sunday from 8:00am – 3:00pm
- YouthCare Orion Center (1828 Yale Ave), Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday from 3:30pm – 7:00pm and Saturday from 11:00am – 1:00pm; youth only (ages 12 to 24)
- Mary’s Place Day Center (1830 Ninth Ave), Monday – Friday from 7:00am – 3:30pm; women or women with children only.
Here's the full story on all additional shelter spaces available.
Snow expected to taper off Sunday in Seattle, forecasters say
Forecasters at the National Weather Service anticipate that snow will taper off Sunday afternoon and evening in the Seattle area as the cold weather system shifts to the southwest.
Still, the northern Olympic Peninsula — which saw 11 inches of snow Sunday morning in downtown Port Angeles — could get another 6 to 8 inches through Monday morning.
Winter storm warning in effect as Seattle area wakes up to inches of snow
A heavy band of snow blanketed Western Washington overnight Saturday, leaving between 2 to 5 inches of snow on the ground throughout King County Sunday morning.
Snow is expected to continue to fall throughout the day, adding up to another 4 inches throughout the Puget Sound, according to government forecasters.
The National Weather Service observed a low temperature of 27 degrees at Sea-Tac Airport Saturday night, but temperatures are expected to dip throughout the day and drop as low as 18 degrees Sunday night.
Whatcom County and the northern Olympic Peninsula saw the most snowfall overnight: Downtown Port Angeles saw 11 inches of snow, while Bellingham is reporting up to 8 inches with wind gusting up to 52 mph.
A weather system moving into Western Washington is filtering in enough cold air to make snow possible in an area that typically doesn't see too much of it. Waking up to the snow stuck to fire escapes and front steps, Seattleites started posting a flurry of snow day photos to Twitter.
Scenes from a snowy Seattle
All over the Puget Sound region, people woke up to a white, winter wonderland on Sunday morning. Here's a look at snowy scenes from around the city.
Most Read Local Stories
- Snow has arrived in the Seattle area, with more to come as temperatures sink
- Weekend snow is coming to the Seattle area, then a deep freeze
- Ahead of 'lowest temperatures' in a decade, Seattle officials urge preparation
- Seattle-area snow forecast: How much is expected and when it will fall
- Coronavirus daily news updates, Dec. 25: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.