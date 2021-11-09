With strong winds and periods of heavy rain and snow, the Puget Sound region faces landslide and minor flooding risks. And more snow is expected in the mountains.
Downed trees and scattered power outages were reported throughout the Seattle area Monday night and more are expected Tuesday.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the weather and its effects on the Seattle area.
Des Moines Elementary closed due to power outage
Des Moines Elementary is out of power, the school posted on its site Tuesday morning. With no estimate of when power will be restored, the school is closed for the day for all staff and students. "Because the outage may impact our neighborhood, we will not do remote learning today," the message said.
Sections of 4 King County roads closed due to downed trees
Sections of four roads in King County have closed due to downed trees. King County Road Services is updating information on road closures and reopenings at kingcounty.gov/MyCommute.
Downed tree blocks portion of Lake City Way
All lanes of Lake City Way are blocked from NE 95th to NE 98th streets.
More than 64,000 without power statewide
As of 8:01 a.m., more than 64,000 power outages had been reported throughout Washington.
As of 8 a.m., 29,625 customers in King County, 20,833 customers in Pierce County, 7,651 customers in Snohomish County and 4,539 customers in Whatcom County were without power.
Puget Sound Energy reported 141 outages with 21,466 customers in the dark as of 7:57 a.m.
Seattle City Light reported 14,667 customers without power as of 8:02 a.m.
Tacoma Public Utilities reported 19,100 customers without power as of 8:01 a.m.
The Snohomish Public Utility District said 7,771 in its district were without power as of 8:01 a.m.
Batten down the hatches: Seattle area is in for another round of heavy rain and strong winds
Looks like it’s going to be a blustery, busy weather day Tuesday with strong winds, periods of heavy rain, snow in the mountains, minor flooding and a risk of landslides, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.
A high-wind advisory has been issued for areas in the Puget Sound region, including Seattle and Everett. A high-wind warning is in place for areas along the coast and the northern interior of Western Washington, said weather service meteorologist Mary Butwin.
A high-wind advisory is also in effect for areas in the east Puget Sound region, along the Cascade Mountains, including North Bend, Monroe, Bonney Lake and Maple Valley.
