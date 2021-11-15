754 customers in Whatcom County, 2,504 customers in Skagit County, 2,894 customers in San Juan County, 1,907 customers in Island County, 828 customers in King County, 737 customers in Jefferson County, 291 customers in Pierce County and 493 customers in Lewis County were without power.
As of 7:11 a.m., Orcas Power and Light reported that 2,894 customers were without power.
Puget Sound Energy reported 113 outages with 11,101 customers in the dark, as of 7:27 a.m.
People in Hamilton in Skagit County are being urged to evacuate due to flood risks.
N Line service canceled Monday
Sound Transit canceled its Sounder commuter train service between Everett and Seattle for Monday because of the “expected high level of rainfall in the forecast with the potential for landslide activity,” Sound Transit said in a rider alert. The agency encouraged riders to take ST Express Route 510 instead, along with other bus routes.
Power outages and flooding expected as rain, wind hit
As if last week’s wild weather wasn’t enough, the Seattle area is in for another round of gusty rain and potential power outages on Monday.
The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory through 4 p.m., warning of southwest winds between 15 and 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. The advisory was issued for Seattle, Bremerton, Tacoma and areas of the Hood Canal.
The strongest winds, which could reach 60 mph, are expected near the Strait of Juan de Fuca and the shorelines of Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties.
