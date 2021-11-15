With the Seattle area in for another round of gusty rain and heavy winds, the region faces potential power outages and flooding today.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory through 4 p.m. for Seattle, Bremerton, Tacoma and areas of the Hood Canal.

The strongest winds, which could reach 60 mph, are expected near the Strait of Juan de Fuca and the shores of Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties.

Several flood warnings are in effect throughout the region.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the weather and its effects on the Seattle area.