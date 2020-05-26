The sun is going to try to make up for being a Memorial Day no-show.

Summerlike weather will creep up on Western Washington beginning Wednesday, and some areas could hit 80 degrees on Thursday.

Normal high temperatures here in late May and early June are in the mid- to upper 60s.

Tuesday is what Steve Reedy, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle, calls a “soupy” transition day before the clouds begin to clear out and the sun establishes itself Wednesday.

This spring has been only slightly damper than the last. The rainfall total at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is at a little more than 17 inches of rain this year, compared to about 14 inches last year.

Being that this is spring in Seattle, the warmth won’t stick around for the weekend. Temperatures are expected to shift back to the high 60s on Saturday and the low 60s on Sunday, Reedy said.

“It seems like Mother Nature has this backward, giving us the bad weather on the weekends and the good weather during the week,” he said.