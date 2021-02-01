After one of the warmest and wettest Januaries on record — with nearly nine inches of rain falling in Seattle — February is starting off with more of the same.
According to readings taken at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, last month was the eighth-wettest January on record.
Normal rainfall in Seattle for January comes in at 5.57 inches, said weather service meteorologist Carly Kovacik.
The average high temperature last month was 47 degrees, above the normal of 43, she said. Overnight lows showed a more marked difference with an average through the month of 43 degrees, a significant warmup over the normal of 37 degrees.
Rain is expected most of Monday and Tuesday, with Tuesday’s rain being heavier and more widespread, said Kovacik.
On Wednesday, we could dry out for a bit in the afternoon before a quick-moving weather system speeds through Wednesday night into Thursday before things clear out for a dry Friday and Saturday, she said
If we’re lucky, we could see a few sun breaks.
“The forecast has clouds lingering in the lowlands,” she said, “but I’m rooting for clear skies.”
