After one of the warmest and wettest Januaries on record — with nearly nine inches of rain falling in Seattle — February is starting off with more of the same.

According to readings taken at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, last month was the eighth-wettest January on record.

January rain stats. Seattle 8.75", 8th highest out of 77 years. There was 21 days with rain ( normal 18 ). Other sites



Hoquiam 17.27" ( 3rd out of 68 yrs )

Quillayute 16.21" ( 19th out of 55 yrs )

Olympia 12.22" ( 9th out of 81 yrs )

Bellingham 5.06" ( 24th out of 73 yrs ) #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 1, 2021

Normal rainfall in Seattle for January comes in at 5.57 inches, said weather service meteorologist Carly Kovacik.

Wondering how much rain has fallen this weekend? Take a look at some 36 hour totals! #wawx pic.twitter.com/ouevsvhnF4 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 1, 2021

The average high temperature last month was 47 degrees, above the normal of 43, she said. Overnight lows showed a more marked difference with an average through the month of 43 degrees, a significant warmup over the normal of 37 degrees.

Rain is expected most of Monday and Tuesday, with Tuesday’s rain being heavier and more widespread, said Kovacik.

On Wednesday, we could dry out for a bit in the afternoon before a quick-moving weather system speeds through Wednesday night into Thursday before things clear out for a dry Friday and Saturday, she said

If we’re lucky, we could see a few sun breaks.

“The forecast has clouds lingering in the lowlands,” she said, “but I’m rooting for clear skies.”

Sorry, folks, but rain is on tap for dinner again tonight. And tomorrow.



Hope you like leftovers. — Seattle Weather Blog (@KSeattleWeather) January 31, 2021